Farmer dies by suicide at Delhi's Tikri border after consuming poison

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at the Tikri border. The deceased has been identified as Jai Bhagwan Rana (42), a resident of Pakasma village in Rohtak district of Haryana. He had consumed Sulphas tablets at the farmers’ protest site on Tuesday and died during treatment at a local hospital on Wednesday, police said.

In a purported suicide note, Rana said he was a small farmer and many peasants have taken to the streets to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. “The government says it is a matter of only two to three states, but farmers from all over the country are protesting against the laws. Sadly, it is not a movement now, but a fight of issues. The talks between the farmers and the Centre also remain deadlocked,” he wrote in the letter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said the man was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by CAT ambulance where he passed away during the course of treatment. He added that legal proceedings under CrPC have been initiated in the matter.

Last month, a lawyer from Punjab had allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison a few kilometres away from the protest site at the Tikri border. A Sikh preacher, Sant Ram Singh, had also allegedly ended his life near the Singhu border protest site claiming that he was “unable to bear the pain of the farmers”. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two months demanding repeal of the three new farm laws.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)