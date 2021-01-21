STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let Delhi HC decide on physical hearings: Supreme Court

S Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said they trusts the chief justice of the Delhi High Court on the issue and he will do whatever is required. 

Published: 21st January 2021 08:15 AM

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was necessary to ask health authorities before taking a decision on resuming a physical hearing in Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde and comprising Justices A. S Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said they trust the chief justice of the Delhi High Court on the issue and he will do whatever is required. 

The remarks from the top court were made while disposing of as withdrawn pleas challenging the Delhi High Court decision to resume physical hearings in the High Court and also the trial court with effect from January 18. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing petitioners, submitted that a meeting is scheduled with the registrar general to discuss the issue and sought adjournment of the matter.

However, the Chief Justice told Sibal to withdraw the plea and approach the high court. The Chief Justice expressed that they are also keen to resume physical hearings. “We want to get back to action”, said the Chief Justice, citing the court has asked for a medical opinion on resuming physical hearings.  The bench observed that it is aware of the opinion of Bar, and has been hearing it for the past nine months. With agency inputs

The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

