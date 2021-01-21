STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National toy fair to be platform for students to turn innovative, Delhi govt encourages teachers to participate

They have been directed to send their entries with proper documentation and suitable videos by January 25.

The fair will also provide a platform for children to express and pursue their natural curiosity and creativity

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The directorate of education (DoE) of the Delhi government has directed schools — government, aided and unaided recognised – to encourage teachers and students to participate in the first National Toy Fair, which is being organised, in a virtual mode, by the Ministry of Education from February 27 to March 2. 

“The heads or principals of schools have been asked to disseminate information about the planned event, which is an inter-ministerial initiative, through all available means and to encourage the teachers and students to participate. They have been directed to send their entries with proper documentation and suitable videos by January 25. Selected toys would be sent for display at the first National Toy Fair,” said a government official. 

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is the nodal agency for the department of school education and literacy (DoSEL), which is the organiser of the event. The nodal agency is coordinating with the State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and IIT-Gandhinagar in putting up 75 virtual stalls for the mega inter-ministerial event. 

The officials who are in knowledge of the preparations said the event would provide an opportunity to organisations, teachers and educators to showcase various educational toys developed by them and also to explain the use of toys in learning various aspects.

“The fair will also provide a platform for children to express and pursue their natural curiosity and creativity,” said an official. Existing indigenous toys or games, including online or digital toys, would be allowed at the event. The category of physical toys would include board or card games.Suggestive themes for the fair are learning about Indian culture and history, ethos of learning, environment, educational toys for Divyang children among others.“Broad guidelines and more details are being sent to the schools,” said the official.

Comments

