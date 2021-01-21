STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitary napkin incinerators to be installed in over 550 Delhi govt, MCD schools

The government has asked schools to depute female science lab attendant or science teacher as in-charge SNI (Sanitary Napkin Incinerator).

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed principals of its schools as well as the heads of over 550 MCD schools to facilitate installation of sanitary napkin incinerators with smoke control units in toilet blocks for girls.

According to officials, the Education Ministry's Project Approval Board (PAB) has awarded work for procurement and installation of sanitary napkin incinerators in 3,204 toilet blocks of 553 schools of DoE and MCD.

"Head of schools in consultation with the authorized representative shall identify the location in the toilet blocks where the product is to be installed. The principals make all immediate arrangement for proper power supply with power points at the proposed installation location. The cost of these power plugs will be paid by principals concerned from Vidyalaya Kalyan Samiti (VKS) funds or grant in aids," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to schools.

READ| Tripura government approves proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls

"In case, the power points are not installed within stipulated time period, the vendor will install and give demonstration of the product from his own source. However, the head of school shall verify the installation and proper functioning of products after it is done and given to vendor. The principal shall provide assistance and local support in transportation and installation of product in the school," it added.

The government has asked schools to depute female science lab attendant or science teacher as in-charge SNI (Sanitary Napkin Incinerator).

"The OS will instruct the timetable in-charge to assign substitute periods of teachers on leave to in-charge SNI every day to carry out the demonstration. The in-charge shall prepare a class wise schedule and escort the girl's students of the class to the toilet block to demonstrate the proper way of using the incinerator," the directive said.

"The training will be given turn by turn to all the girls from Class 5 to the highest class of the school every month by principal or in-charge SNI. This shall be repeated till all girls become proficient in using the machine. The in-charge shall ensure switching on of the machine every day in the morning and switching off at the end of the school timings," it added.

