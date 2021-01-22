STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro starts tunnelling drive with boring machine for phase-IV at Vikaspuri

Two circular tunnels for a two-way movement will be constructed on this stretch, which is a part of the 2.2 km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials at the construction site in New Delhi’s Vikaspuri area on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday began tunneling work on 1.4 km stretch from Vikaspuri to Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor of its phase-IV project. Two circular tunnels for a two-way movement will be constructed on this stretch, which is a part of the 2.2 km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur.

The lowering and assembling process of a giant 73-metre-long machine started in October last year, said a DMRC official. The tunneling has started from the Vikaspuri area in continuation of the Magenta Line tunnel that has already been constructed for the operational Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor.

Officials said the tunnel will be constructed approximately at a depth of 14 to 16 metres. About 2,040 concrete rings will be installed in these tunnels. Each tunnel will have an inner diameter of 5.8 metres. “The entire work is expected to be completed in about 12 month. The alignment of the tunnel runs along the Outer Ring Road and below the multi-storied built-up structures,” said DMRC.

The tunnel will be built with proven technology of EPBM (Earth Pressure Balancing Method) with concrete lining made up of precast tunnel rings. The tunnel rings are being cast at a fully mechanized casting yard at Mundka.  The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be able to carry out tunneling up to 10 metres per day, said the officials. 

The TBM is a device used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross-section through a variety of soil and rock strata. “All safety precautions are being taken while constructing the tunnel below the built-up structures by monitoring the ground movements with highly sensitive instruments fixed on nearby structures.

After tunneling is complete, this machine will be taken out from the retrieval shaft being built at Krishna Park Extension underground station,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC. Of the approved corridors of Phase-IV work, about 27 km will be underground. The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will have 7.74 km underground sections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro DMRC Vikaspuri
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp