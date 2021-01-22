STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expeditiously allot flats to EWS people: CM Kejriwal

Delhi government plans to construct more than 41,000 flats in next two years for economically weaker sections 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Emphasising on ‘housing to all,’ Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to ‘expeditiously’ allot flats to people living in the city’s identified JJ (jhuggi jhopri) clusters.
While chairing a meeting to review the status of the ongoing JJ cluster rehabilitation plan under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, the CM said, “We have to provide shelter to every poor in Delhi. The project should be completed within its due timeline.”

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain also attended the meeting. Delhi government is planning to construct more than 41,000 flats under CM Housing Scheme in the next two years. A total of 9,315 house inventories is in a ready-to-move condition for 14 identified JJ clusters. Apart from these, 28,910 are being constructed for 73 identified JJ clusters, said a Delhi government statement.

Officials of the Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) said out of the 9,315 ready-to-move in houses, 7,400 are in Bhalswa Jahangirpuri area for seven identified JJ clusters, 1,060 are in Sultanpuri area for four such clusters and 855’are in Bawana area for three identified JJ clusters. 

In the meetings held earlier, it was decided that the construction project will be held in two phases and the EWS flats will be constructed on the vacant land of DUSIB. A total of 89,400 houses will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be built by the year 2022 while in the second phase, 18,000 houses will be constructed. 

In the third phase, 30,000 economically weaker sections (EWS) houses will be constructed across Delhi. The houses will be multi-storeyed and five separate tenders will be called each in a lot of 8,000 houses. The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of Rs 3.312 crore for 41,400 flats at Rs 8 lakh per flat, the statement added.

