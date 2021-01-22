Gurugram health worker dies days after anti-COVID jab; official denies 'vaccine' link

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A healthcare worker who had received a coronavirus vaccine six days ago died in Gurgaon on Friday, but an official said there was nothing yet to suggest any link with the inoculation.

The 55-year-old woman, Rajwanti, who used to work at the Bhangrola primary health center in Gurgaon district of Haryana, died in her home at Krishna Colony, an official said.

She had been administered a COVID-19 vaccine last Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said over the phone.

"Her family reported her sudden death at her home today, but there is nothing yet to suggest any link with the vaccination."

"However, we have sent her viscera for investigation and details will be known once the report comes," Yadav added.

The nationwide vaccination drive began last Saturday with several frontline workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, getting the shots in the first phase.