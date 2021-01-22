Lynching of irresponsible leaders won’t surprise: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing ‘disgust’ with the way political leaders were indulging in blame game over non-payment of salaries to municipal corporation employees, the Delhi High Court on Thursday took both Delhi government and the three MCDs to the cleaners.

A two-judge bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said it won’t be surprised if such politicians were “lynched by the public”. “People are making all kinds of irresponsible statements and all kinds of actions are being taken just for personal interests and further their political agenda,” the bench said. Noting that the slugfest was a result of the Delhi government and the MCDs being run by opposite political parties, the bench said,

“Tell your political leaders they have to mature and rise above all this. If things don’t change and go on like this, we will not be surprised if the political leaders and people who indulge in this are lynched by the public at large.” The court came down heavily on the Delhi government for the adjustment of outstanding loans undertaken by Delhi government during the pandemic against the funds which were to be released to the municipal corporations and ordered it to transfer back the funds to the corporation within two weeks.

Justice Sanghi said, “I can’t tell how disgusted we are with all of you (Delhi government and municipal corporations)... We are ashamed of you and your leaders...You are fighting like cats and dogs.” Questioning the Delhi government for spending on advertisements during the Covid-19 pandemic instead of releasing money for payment to staff,

“How much you have sent on advertisements during the pandemic, we want to know. We will order an inquiry and order by the CAG. You were giving a daily half page and full page in every other newspaper. You have money for these advertisements,” it said.