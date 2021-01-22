STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Republic Day parade rehearsal: Two metro stations gates to remain closed till Saturday noon

Gates number 3, 4, and 5 of Central Secretariat and gate number 1 and 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12 noon, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Published: 22nd January 2021 03:59 PM

Commuters travel in metro train (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Due to Republic Day parade dress rehearsal on Saturday, gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon.

However, an interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat.

"In light of the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal, gate no. 3, 4 & 5 of Central Secretariat and gate no. 1 & 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12:00 PM on 23rd January 2021. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat," DMRC tweeted. 

Comments

