Manish Sisodia distributes Rs 7.48 crore as  assistance to 307 sportspersons

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia distributed cheques of Rs 7.48 crores as financial assistance to 307 sportspersons on Thursday, in a sports ceremony organised in Chhatrasal stadium.

“Sports play a crucial role in education. Delhi has been at the top position in School Games for last three years. On the other hand, it is receiving accolades for its improved education system. The NITI Aayog ranked Delhi’s government schools as the best in the country. This is a proud achievement for Delhi,” said Sisodia.

He said, other governments pay attention to their sportspersons only after they win medals. But, Delhi government is helping the sportspersons during their struggle phase and enabling them to win medals by providing all possible assistance.

Under the city government’s Play and Progress scheme, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for under 14 categories and Rs 3 lakh for under 17 categories is provided. The government provides assistance of upto Rs 16 lakhs to talented sportspersons from Delhi.

Support for players

