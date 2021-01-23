First phase work of tech park to be over by 2023: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking into cognizance the delay of 10 months in construction work for the first phase of the city’s first-of-its-kind technology park in Rani Khera, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) officials. Earlier, it was estimated that the first phase of the Rani Khera Technology Park work will be completed by August 31, 2022 but now the revised deadline is May 2023.

The new Rani Khera Technology Park, a new IT business project which will be constructed by the DSIIDC in seven phases and is being personally monitored by the CM. Officials of the department gave a presentation to the CM on the construction work, which will commence from May 2021 onwards, Kejriwal also reviewed the status of the on-going maintenance works in other industrial areas of which come under DSIIDC. Delhi Minister of Industries Satyendar Jain was also present in the meeting.

“The entire construction of the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline. It should be done in a time-bound manner” said Kejriwal in the meeting. According to officials revised deadlines for many on-going maintenance works in industrial areas have been setup keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. “The first phase of the Rani Khera Business Park development project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by May 2025,” said a government statement.

All the necessary approvals of the concerned government departments for the construction of the business park have been “duly completed”, it added. Setup across sprawling 150-acres of land, this technology park will be just 15 minutes away from the Delhi International Airport. Kejriwal also directed the officials to complete the pending as well as ongoing re-development and maintenance works.