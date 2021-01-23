STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

First phase work of tech park to be over by 2023: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Rani Khera Technology Park, first-of-its kind in the city, is one of CM’s pet projects

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking into cognizance the delay of 10 months in construction work for the first phase of the city’s first-of-its-kind technology park in Rani Khera, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) officials. Earlier, it was estimated that the first phase of the Rani Khera Technology Park work will be completed by August 31, 2022 but now the revised deadline is May 2023. 

The new Rani Khera Technology Park, a new IT business project which will be constructed by the DSIIDC in seven phases and is being personally monitored by the CM.  Officials of the department gave a presentation to the CM on the construction work, which will commence from May 2021 onwards, Kejriwal also reviewed the status of the on-going maintenance works in other industrial areas of which come under DSIIDC. Delhi Minister of Industries Satyendar Jain was also present in the meeting.

“The entire construction of the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline. It should be done in a time-bound manner” said Kejriwal in the meeting. According to officials revised deadlines for many on-going maintenance works in industrial areas have been setup keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. “The first phase of the Rani Khera Business Park development project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by May 2025,” said a government statement.

All the necessary approvals of the concerned government departments for the construction of the business park have been “duly completed”, it added. Setup across sprawling 150-acres of land, this technology park will be just 15 minutes away from the Delhi International Airport.  Kejriwal also directed the officials to complete the pending as well as ongoing re-development and maintenance works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi technology park
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp