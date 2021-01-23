Online or off? Deputy Director of Education directive puts Class X & XII students in a fix

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: An order from the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Central and New Delhi district, to Heads of Schools (HoS) stating that online classes will continue only for I-IX and XI has put students of class X and XII in a state of confusion.

Parents are saying that authorities in the recent past had said attending classes would be optional, so why is it suddenly being made mandatory for students of class X and XII, who have board exams coming up. They are also pointing out that the order does not specifically mention whether online classes for X and XII will be discontinued.

However, citing the order issued by DDE Vikas Kalia, institutions such as Sumermal Jain Public School (Janakpuri) and Maharaja Agarsen School (Ashok Vihar) have sent messages to parents that online classes for classes X and XII will be discontinued. Kalia’s order instructs the HOS to continue online classes for I to IX and XI. It advises schools and teachers to plan and prepare how to go about the process of holding offline classes for X and XII.

Causing confusion is a statement made by Deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia on January 14. “Keeping in view CBSE board exams, permission is being granted for schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 for practicals, project work and counselling. Students will be called with parent’s consent and will not be bound to come,” Sisodia had tweeted.

This has left the parents wondering what exactly the authorities are trying to say. “The order has created panic among parents. On one hand, you are saying offline classes are optional and on the other, the government is sending orders to schools to stop online classes for X and XII. The schools are now forcing parents to send their children to school,” said a parent of a student of Sumermal Jain Public.

The DDE’s order urges schools to convince parents who are reluctant to send their children for offline classes. “Teachers must call the parents telephonically to explain to them the importance of classes. If parents are not convinced, the principal must talk to them. If still some parents do not allow their wards to attend classes, then call a Parents-Teachers Meeting (PTM) for parents who refuse to send their children to school,” read the order.

Under the circumstances, this is a tricky call for parents. The schools, however, are clear that they have to go by the DDE’s order. “It is an order from the education department...All schools have got this order, including government schools,” said Sumermal Jain Public School principal.