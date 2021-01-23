STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samples of dead birds from Delhi zoo test negative

"However safety, surveillance and sanitization works continue. All protocols and guidelines are being strictly being followed," he added.

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside near Jal Mahal in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A bird flu alert has been sounded in Rajasthan after the presence of the dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows and other birds in Rajasthan.

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  All samples of dead birds collected from the Delhi zoo, after an owl died due to bird flu there earlier this week, have tested negative for the infection, the Zoo administration said on Friday. All six samples, including four dead cranes who died a few days ago, had come back as negative, said Ramesh Pandey, director of the National Zoological Park in Delhi.

“However safety, surveillance and sanitization works continue. All protocols and guidelines are being strictly being followed,” he added. Earlier, Delhi’s animal husbandry department had confirmed a positive case for H5N8 Avian Influenza virus in a Brown Fish Owl, which was in captivity. Soon after the detection of the bird flu in the owl, birds in captivity were isolated and are now under consistent monitoring and care for their behaviour and health.

Delhi Zoo is considered to be a probable bird flu hotspot.  Delhi government has formed rapid response teams to monitor bird flu situation at various hotspots, samples were collected from faecal droppings of free ranging birds and water samples of ponds in Delhi Zoo from different locations to check for any presence of the Bird Flu. Recently, bird flu was found in samples collected from cows in Red Fort area.

