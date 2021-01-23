Volunteers to serve as ‘eyes & ears’ of police at Sarojini Nagar market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police inducted 50 volunteers to be its “eyes and ears” at the Sarojini Nagar market to tackle terror threats and prevent any untoward incidents. The South West District Police on Friday inaugurated a ‘Volunteers in Police Service Program (VIPS)’ in view of Republic Day security arrangrments at the busy market.

The 50 volunteers, mostly shopkeepers or workers at the market, have agreed to help the police to keep an eye on any suspicious activity, said a Delhi Police official. A high alert has been sounded in the city after reports of terrorists planning attacks around the Republic Day. Police said the volunteers will inform the police staff present in the market immediately if they notice anything suspicious.

“In the eventuality of a terror attack, the group would help other shopkeepers in evacuating the market place. The volunteers know the market well and are familiar with the entry and exit points. They are also responsible for looking after the security during festivals,” said the official.

The volunteers would be provided a jacket and a badge which would make it easy for police to identify them during an emergency situation. Sarojini Nagar is one of the most vulnerable places in the capital. It witnesses a bomb blast in the 2005.

“The volunteers will patrol the market during peak hours with staff of Sarojini Nagar Police Station and will also help in preventing pick pocketing, bag lifting and petty thefts in the market,” said police. These volunteers have been selected after a rigorous process during which their antecedents were checked thoroughly before they were allowed to join the team, said the senior police official.