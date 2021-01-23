STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Volunteers to serve as ‘eyes & ears’ of police at Sarojini Nagar market

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police inducted 50 volunteers to be its “eyes and ears” at the Sarojini Nagar market to tackle terror threats and prevent any untoward incidents.

Published: 23rd January 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops, Police Hat

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police inducted 50 volunteers to be its “eyes and ears” at the Sarojini Nagar market to tackle terror threats and prevent any untoward incidents. The South West District Police on Friday inaugurated a ‘Volunteers in Police Service Program (VIPS)’ in view of Republic Day security arrangrments at the busy market.

The 50 volunteers, mostly shopkeepers or workers at the market, have agreed to help the police to keep an eye on any suspicious activity, said a Delhi Police official. A high alert has been sounded in the city after reports of terrorists planning attacks around the Republic Day. Police said the volunteers will inform the police staff present in the market immediately if they notice anything suspicious.

“In the eventuality of a terror attack, the group would help other shopkeepers in evacuating the market place. The volunteers know the market well and are familiar with the entry and exit points. They are also responsible for looking after the security during festivals,” said the official. 

The volunteers would be provided a jacket and a badge which would make it easy for police to identify them during an emergency situation. Sarojini Nagar is one of the most vulnerable places in the capital. It witnesses a bomb blast in the 2005. 

“The volunteers will patrol the market during peak hours with staff of Sarojini Nagar Police Station and will also help in preventing pick pocketing, bag lifting and petty thefts in the market,” said police. These volunteers have been selected after a rigorous process during which their antecedents were checked thoroughly before they were allowed to join the team, said the senior police official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Delhi Police VIPS
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp