6,967 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day five in Delhi, some centers achieve 100 per cent turnout

For Saturday, 8,100 vaccinations were targeted at 81 centres across 11 districts of the national capital.

Published: 24th January 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine carrier box kept inside a booth of a vaccination unit at a COVID-19 center, during a nationwide dry run or mock drill for the COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai,

A vaccine carrier box (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eighty-six per cent of the targeted 8,100 health workers in Delhi received COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, the fifth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, with some centres achieving 100 per cent turnout, officials said.

Out of these, 6,967 people or 86 per cent received vaccine jabs, showed official data.

Twenty-three minor and one case of vaccine-related severe side effect were reported in day, the officials said.

Several hospitals including Delhi government-run LNJP, Rajiv Gandhi, State Cancer Institute, and GTB hospitals, reported 100 per cent achievement of the targeted vaccinations, the officials said.

"The rising numbers show that people are slowly overcoming their fear and doubts and coming forward to take the vaccine.

The decision to allow administration of vaccines to registered walk-ins has also boosted the numbers," said a senior Health Department officer.

According to the official figures, 6,673 people out of 7,500 were administered Covishield vaccine on Saturday.

Twenty-three cases of 'minor' adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported among those administered Covishield.

A case of 'severe' AEFI who was given Covishield was reported from South west district.

A total of 294 people out of 600 were administered Covaxin.

Only one case of 'minor' AEFI given Covaxin was reported from South district, the figure showed.

Under the vaccination drive, 100 people each are administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city on four days a week.

The vaccination drive is likely to pick up the pace in the coming days with the Delhi government increasing the number of centres to over 175, officials said.

