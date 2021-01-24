Children in Delhi to suggest ways of improving care homes in government's ‘Bal Samvads’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will hold a series of ‘Bal Samvads’ (children talks) in order to get suggestions from children regarding upgrading of infrastructure in Child Care Institutions staring this National Girl Child Day. Delhi’s Women and Child Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday announced the decision.

“I appeal to the children to come forward with their suggestions regarding improvements in the Child Care Institutions. We will make Delhi a model state in terms of Child Care Institutions (CCI) for the entire country,” said the minister.

The Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) of the Delhi government celebrated National Girl Child Day with Gautam attending the first Bal Samvad, a virtual interactive session with the children residing in CCIs in the national capital. With this, the department kicked off regular monthly Bal Samvads to be held with the child care institutions.

The event was aimed at uplifting the status of the girl child and highlighting the flagship campaign to eradicate inequalities amongst the children residing in government-run child care institutions. Government also launched Project ‘Srijan’ which promotes the exchange of creative activities and interventions by all the Child Care and Women Institutions. Children prepared posters and wrote slogans expressing their feelings and views on the subject. An exhibition of their work was put up at the DWCD headquarters.