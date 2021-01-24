Delhi Police Commissioner issues circular for security arrangements for farmers' tractor rally

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The official word on farmers’ tractor parade finally came on Sunday when the Delhi Police said permission had been granted to hold the rally from three border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — with the entire route covering a total of 170 km, of which 100 km will be in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), said the rally would be conducted after the Republic Day Parade ends. There will be no disturbance of the Republic Day celebration and security arrangements, Pathak added.

Police said barricades would be removed to allow the farmers to enter the national capital. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of the farmer organisations, had assured that the protesters would later return to their respective destinations, police said.

The participating tractors should be distributed in a way that the rally is concluded in a peaceful and disciplined way, police said, adding that adequate security will be provided to the parade. “We have spoken to Haryana and UP Police officers about how it will be conducted in a convenient way,” Pathak said.

Dos & Don’ts

Women are to be treated with respect. Don’t quarrel with policemen — these are among the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s guidelines for farmers participating in the event. It also advised farmers not to misbehave with journalists. Neither weapons nor any provocative slogans are allowed. Trolleys, other than those showcasing special tableaux, will not be allowed.