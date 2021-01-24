STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nearly 7,000 healthcare workers in Delhi turn up for COVID vaccine on fifth day of inoculation

The number of people vaccinated on Thursday accounted for 81 per cent of the targeted figure of 8,100. 24 people suffered from adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs).

Published: 24th January 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Covaxin

A health official shows a COVID vaccine dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi saw a surge in number of people who got Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday. 6,967 healthcare workers got the jab on the fifth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in Delhi, according to official data.

This the best figure for the vaccination drive in the city that was launched on January 16.  

The number of people vaccinated on Thursday accounted for 81 per cent of the targeted figure of 8,100. 24 people suffered from adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs).

5,942 healthcare workers got the jab on Thursday while 4,936 workers were vaccinated in the national capital on Tuesday. On Saturday, when the nationwide mega vaccination drive was launched, the city had seen 4,319 inoculations. On Monday, the second scheduled day of vaccinations in the city, the number had dropped considerably to 3,598. So far, 25,762 healthcare workers have received the vaccines in the city.  

New cases under 200 again

The national capital recorded 197 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday while the positivity rate slipped to 0.26 per cent. This the second time this month when Delhi has recorded less than 200 new cases. On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months. The city registered 10 deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours taking the pandemic death toll to 10,799, authorities said.

The city’s infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh while the number of active cases stood at 1,880 on Saturday.  Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the low number of active cases in Delhi was “satisfactory”. These 197 new cases came out the 76,868 tests conducted, including 47,467 RT-PCR tests and 29,401 rapid antigen tests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi COVID vaccine drive COVID 19
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp