Nearly 7,000 healthcare workers in Delhi turn up for COVID vaccine on fifth day of inoculation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi saw a surge in number of people who got Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday. 6,967 healthcare workers got the jab on the fifth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in Delhi, according to official data.

This the best figure for the vaccination drive in the city that was launched on January 16.

The number of people vaccinated on Thursday accounted for 81 per cent of the targeted figure of 8,100. 24 people suffered from adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs).

5,942 healthcare workers got the jab on Thursday while 4,936 workers were vaccinated in the national capital on Tuesday. On Saturday, when the nationwide mega vaccination drive was launched, the city had seen 4,319 inoculations. On Monday, the second scheduled day of vaccinations in the city, the number had dropped considerably to 3,598. So far, 25,762 healthcare workers have received the vaccines in the city.

New cases under 200 again

The national capital recorded 197 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday while the positivity rate slipped to 0.26 per cent. This the second time this month when Delhi has recorded less than 200 new cases. On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months. The city registered 10 deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours taking the pandemic death toll to 10,799, authorities said.

The city’s infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh while the number of active cases stood at 1,880 on Saturday. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the low number of active cases in Delhi was “satisfactory”. These 197 new cases came out the 76,868 tests conducted, including 47,467 RT-PCR tests and 29,401 rapid antigen tests.