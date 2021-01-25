STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus cases remain under 200 for second straight day

Delhi recorded 185 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate rose marginally to stand at 0.30 per cent, authorities said.

Published: 25th January 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi recorded 185 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate rose marginally to stand at 0.30 per cent, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when the national capital has recorded less than 200 new coronavirus cases. The city has recorded 197 new cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent. 

Delhi has also managed to bring the tally of active cases under 2000. Out of the 1,741 remaining active cases, 748 are in home isolation, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
The city’s overall infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh with a death toll of 10,808, the authorities said.
Last Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent. 

These 185 new cases recorded on Sunday came out the 62,307 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,965 RT-PCR tests and 25,342 rapid antigen tests. While the cases are coming down, the city also saw a surge in number of people who got Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday. 6,967 healthcare workers got the jab on the fifth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in Delhi, the best figure for the vaccination drive in the city that was launched on January 16.  

The number of people vaccinated on Thursday accounted for 86 per cent of the targeted figure of 8,100. 24 people suffered from adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs). So far, 25,762 healthcare workers have received the vaccines in the city.  The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Delhi also crossed the one crore-mark last week on Wednesday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailing the milestone as a “new record”.

60 staff vaccinated in Delhi prisons
Around 60 paramedical staff of the Delhi prisons department have been inoculated so far during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. They were vaccinated on different dates at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The department had asked around 3,600 staff members, including security personnel, to enroll themselves for vaccine shots

