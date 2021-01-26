STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
200 artists rescued after being stranded near Delhi's Red Fort for two hours due to tractor parade

They were safely rescued by Delhi Police personnel after being stuck for almost two hours in the afternoon, provided refreshments and subsequently escorted away, a senior officer said.

Published: 26th January 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 200 artists, including children, who were part of the Republic Day parade, were rescued after they got stranded near Red Fort on Tuesday as the farmer's tractor parade turned violent and protesters broke barriers and stormed the Mughal era monument.

The tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital during the day as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters pelted stones at police and damaged vehicles.

Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

