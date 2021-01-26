STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP condemns violence in farmers' tractor parade, says central govt allowed situation to deteriorate

In a statement, the AAP said the violence had "certainly weakened" the movement, which was going on peacefully and a disciplined manner.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemned the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi on Tuesday, blaming the Centre for allowing the situation to deteriorate to such an extent.In a statement, the AAP said the violence had “certainly weakened” the movement, which was going on peacefully and a disciplined manner.

“We strongly condemn the violence seen in today’s protest. It is regrettable that the Central govt allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months,” AAP said in its statement. “Farmer leaders have said that those who indulged in violence today were not part of the movement and were external elements. Whoever they were, violence has certainly weakened the movement....”

CM Kejriwal salutes farmers on Republic Day 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saluting the “commitment and struggles of farmers, corona warriors and soldiers of the country”.

In a video message, Kejriwal said that glimpses of the great Republic of India and the strength of its unity was witnessed on various occasions in the last one year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers' Protests tractor rally aap
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp