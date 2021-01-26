AAP condemns violence in farmers' tractor parade, says central govt allowed situation to deteriorate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemned the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi on Tuesday, blaming the Centre for allowing the situation to deteriorate to such an extent.In a statement, the AAP said the violence had “certainly weakened” the movement, which was going on peacefully and a disciplined manner.

“We strongly condemn the violence seen in today’s protest. It is regrettable that the Central govt allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months,” AAP said in its statement. “Farmer leaders have said that those who indulged in violence today were not part of the movement and were external elements. Whoever they were, violence has certainly weakened the movement....”

CM Kejriwal salutes farmers on Republic Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saluting the “commitment and struggles of farmers, corona warriors and soldiers of the country”.

In a video message, Kejriwal said that glimpses of the great Republic of India and the strength of its unity was witnessed on various occasions in the last one year.