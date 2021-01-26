Congress to welcome tractor march

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders and workers will line up along the routes of farmers’ tractor rallies on Tuesday to accord ‘warm’ welcome to the participants. Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that he would join party workers to pledge solidarity with the farmers demanding the repeal of three controversial farm laws. Kumar said that if implemented in the present form, the laws will be a total sellout of the farm sector to a few chosen corporates supporting the BJP.

“The farmers have been protesting on the borders for over 60 days braving the bone-chilling cold weather. Over 100 farmers have already become martyrs to the cause... 11 rounds of talks have produced no result as the government is firm on not repealing the laws and is just fooling the farmers by holding futile talks,” he said. The tractor rally is a loud statement of the farmers’ anguish and anxiety, he added.

“Modi government has already disinvested profit-making public sector institutions, which were nursed with much care and thought for years, and have been given on a platter to a few favourite players. The government wants to do the same with the farm sector,” the Delhi Congress chief said. Kumar also attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying the Delhi government had already passed one of three contentious laws.

“Kejriwal government has been blaming the farmers for air pollution in the national capital. It endorsed one of the three farm laws at a special session of the Assembly. The AAP government is playing a dubious game by showing mock sympathy to the protest, though in reality, it’s just a B-Team of the BJP,” he said.