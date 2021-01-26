STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

Published: 26th January 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Massive Tractor Parade underway by farmers protesting against agri laws in Delhi during Republic Day on Tikri Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed on Tuesday following clashes between police and protesting farmers at a number of places in the national capital.

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their tractor parade in the national capital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

"Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant of heading towards central Delhi and way ahead of the designated time.

Comments

Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
