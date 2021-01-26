Leading by example: 

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

It was pretty nostalgic marching down Rajpath in full regalia, because I’d done the same route as an NCC cadet. And here I am back, this time representing the Army Air Defence, which defends Indian aerospace from enemy aircraft,” says Captain Preeti Choudhary, the only woman officer to be marching for the Indian army this anniversary of our Republication. She will be the contingent commander of the Shilka Air Defence.

Choudhary, who acknowledges she’s always had a hankering for national defence, and was part of the National Cadet Corps betwixt 2013-16, says, “NCC gives you a huge exposure to the army, navy, and air force. I did a lot of activities, ranging from firing to cultural programs to group discussions.”There are also lots of individual camps, including the Vayu Sena camp, which she has been a part of; the 2016 march she did across Rajpath was a culmination of the same. “That is classified,” says Choudhary, 25, when asked where she’s currently posted.

“My father was in AMC (Army Medical Corps), and after he passed away in 2014, he was my biggest inspiration to be in the defence forces. Earlier, we kept moving to different places with dad, who was an honorary captain. We are now settled in Zirakhpur, a city next to Chandigarh. I did my schooling and was also an NCC cadet in Chandigarh itself, where I was an Air Wing cadet,” says Choudhary, who went on to do her graduation followed by the Services Selection Board. Forthwith her selection she went on to Officer Training Academy in Chennai, where she was also distinguished with the Sword of Honour, being one of the few officers to ever be granted that singular honour.

Choudhary notes, “Because I’d already had exposure to what happened in the army, I was curious to see what roles the other services performed,” of her decision to join the air wing of NCC.When she’s not beating the norm, “I like to play the harmonica, listen to music as per my mood, or work out, depending on the time and situation.”

The graduate in Computer Science notes, “I come from a ‘science background’ that being said, if any girl wants to join the defence forces they need to have a science degree as well, while boys have various options, including joining from Class XII. While ladies are eager to join the defence forces, the vacancies are still limited. I’d say there are more ladies applying than there are vacancies,” concludes Choudhary.