STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Leading by example: 

Capt. Preeti Choudhary talks about being the only woman officer marching for the Indian army in the R-Day parade.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Capt. (back then Lt.) Preeti Choudhary receiving the Sword of Honour in 2018

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

It was pretty nostalgic marching down Rajpath in full regalia, because I’d done the same route as an NCC cadet. And here I am back, this time representing the Army Air Defence, which defends Indian aerospace from enemy aircraft,” says Captain Preeti Choudhary, the only woman officer to be marching for the Indian army this anniversary of our Republication. She will be the contingent commander of the Shilka Air Defence.

Choudhary, who acknowledges she’s always had a hankering for national defence, and was part of the National Cadet Corps betwixt 2013-16, says, “NCC gives you a huge exposure to the army, navy, and air force. I did a lot of activities, ranging from firing to cultural programs to group discussions.”There are also lots of individual camps, including the Vayu Sena camp, which she has been a part of; the 2016 march she did across Rajpath was a culmination of the same. “That is classified,” says Choudhary, 25, when asked where she’s currently posted.

“My father was in AMC (Army Medical Corps), and after he passed away in 2014, he was my biggest inspiration to be in the defence forces. Earlier, we kept moving to different places with dad, who was an honorary captain. We are now settled in Zirakhpur, a city next to Chandigarh. I did my schooling and was also an NCC cadet in Chandigarh itself, where I was an Air Wing cadet,” says Choudhary, who went on to do her graduation followed by the Services Selection Board. Forthwith her selection she went on to Officer Training Academy in Chennai, where she was also distinguished with the Sword of Honour, being one of the few officers to ever be granted that singular honour.

Choudhary notes, “Because I’d already had exposure to what happened in the army, I was curious to see what roles the other services performed,” of her decision to join the air wing of NCC.When she’s not beating the norm, “I like to play the harmonica, listen to music as per my mood, or work out, depending on the time and situation.”

The graduate in Computer Science notes, “I come from a ‘science background’ that being said, if any girl wants to join the defence forces they need to have a science degree  as well, while boys have various options, including joining from Class XII. While ladies are eager to join the defence forces, the vacancies are still limited. I’d say there are more ladies applying than there are vacancies,” concludes Choudhary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Preeti Choudhary republic day parade
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp