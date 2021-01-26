STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New helpline for the aged

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Member of Legislative Assembly recently launched the helpline in an online event.

(top left) Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP MLA inaugurates the Dignity Foundation Helpline online

By Express News Service

Dignity Foundation, a volunteer-based social organisation involved in the care for the elderly, has launched a helpline (+91 8448317316) for senior citizens of Delhi-NCR. Saurabh Bhardwaj, Member of Legislative Assembly recently launched the helpline in an online event.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhardwaj said, “Given today’s modern lifestyle, several senior citizens living alone in cities with children living in other cities or abroad. As a result, they feel lonely and are deprived of the timely care and support. There is urgent need for platforms such as Dignity Foundation to address the concerns of senior citizens and help these citizens lead a life of dignity. The Delhi Government is keen to join hands with the Dignity Foundation and help set up centres for the welfare of the elderly”.

According to Dr Sheilu Sreenivasan, Founder President, Dignity Foundation, “The biggest obstacles we face in dealing with elder abuse is getting physical abuse and mental torture registered at the police station. There is also a lack of public awareness about Elder Abuse. For the general public, ‘problems of old age’ is equivalent to shunting old people into old age homes. That there is violence within the four walls of home is not recognised.”A group of experts including lawyers, psychologists, financial advisors, consumer forum experts, management consultants would also provide appropriate assistance for those calling on the helpline.

“We firmly believe that the elderly have a right to live with dignity and self-esteem, notwithstanding failing health and faculties. With the launch of the Dignity Helpline for Delhi-NCR, we extend our services to senior citizens in the region who are being abused, harassed, neglected, or denied their rights or simply looking out for trusted information,” said Mr Vijay Pahwa Trustee NCR Chapter of Dignity Foundation. The NCR Chapter newsletter was also released on the occasion.

