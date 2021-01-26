STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

People who resorted to vandalism are enemies of farmers, says All India Kisan Sabha

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha also appealed to the participants to return to their respective protest venues.

Published: 26th January 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

An injured security person receives help from colleagues during clashes with farmers after their tractor rally turned violent, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the instances of violent clashes between farmers and police took place in Delhi on Tuesday, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) condemned the violence and said that those who engaged in vandalism are 'enemies' of farmers and the 'part of a conspiracy'

"Those who resorted to vandalism in the capital are not farmers but they are enemies; this incident is the part of a conspiracy. We have learned a lesson from this hooliganism and will ensure in the future that no such anti-social element enters into the movement. We will run it in a peaceful manner," said All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah.

He also congratulated the farmers who took part in the rally from across the country, adding, "Such a peaceful movement did not happen in the country in last 100 years. We did not even pluck a leaf in seven months of our protest. All that happened today is a conspiracy."

He condemned the violent incidents that took place during the tractor rally of the protesting farmers in the national capital.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha also appealed to the participants to return to their respective protest venues.

ALSO READ | Protesters deviated from fixed routes, violated conditions set for tractor parade: Delhi police 

A total of 83 police personnel were injured on Tuesday after intense clashes with farmers, who broke police barricades and stormed into the city on Republic Day to hold a tractor rally in protest of the new farm laws.

Meanwhile, a protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO, Delhi Police had earlier said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIKS tractor rally Delhi Chalo farmers protest Delhi farmers protest Delhi violence Delhi Police Hannan Mollah
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp