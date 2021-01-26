STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pre-service teachers will get English teaching training from US embassy

The Delhi government on Monday launched an English teaching programme for 700 pre-service teachers in association with the US Embassy. 

Published: 26th January 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday launched an English teaching programme for 700 pre-service teachers in association with the US Embassy. The teaching programme was launched jointly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Counselor for Public Affairs David H Kennedy for the pre-service teachers from nine all-woman colleges. 

The inaugural event also saw the presence of senior officials from the Education Department of Delhi government and dignitaries from the US Embassy. The programme will have online courses on ‘Teaching English for 21st century’ and ‘Content-Language Integrated Learning Skills’. Twenty US Department of State-funded Virtual English Language Fellows would lead the ten-week online courses until April 12, 2021, said government officials. 

The officials said the courses are designed to address some of the objectives outlined in India’s new National Education Policy (NEP) and will help the beneficiary teachers teach English as well as teach in that language. 

The language courses will promote reflective and learner-centred pedagogy as mandated in the NEP, and will enhance teachers’ abilities to support the development of students’ English language proficiency in all subject areas, as well as their critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and other 21st- century skills, among others.  

“This new initiative will also incorporate hands-on experience with new classroom technologies, supporting teachers in addressing some of the pandemic-related challenges they currently face. Graduates will use the skills they learn in the programme to benefit tens of thousands of students over the course of their career,” said the government officials. 

Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy has already trained around 800 teachers from Delhi government schools since 2017. They have worked on creating a pool of master trainers who have subsequently trained primary and secondary school teachers on innovative English teaching in classrooms, officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
English teaching training US embassy
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp