Delhi Police detain 200 people in connection with tractor rally violence

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.

Published: 27th January 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their Kisan Gantantra Parade on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the detained people are being questioned.

Police said they are likely to detain and question more people in connection with Tuesday's violence in the national capital.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult - hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

