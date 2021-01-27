STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tractor parade: Several Delhiites come out to extend support to protesting farmers

The people were seen on the terrace, foot overbridges, roads and medians to support the farmers.  

Published: 27th January 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Massive Tractor Parade by Protesting farmers in Delhi during Republic Day in Tikri border New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Massive Tractor Parade by Protesting farmers in Delhi during Republic Day in Tikri border New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Delhiites came out to witness and support the tractor rally taken out by farmers on Tuesday.  All three major routes of the rally — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — saw a large number of Delhi residents waving at the rally. Many of them even raised slogans such as ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, ‘No Farmer No Food’. Many of them also carried the National Flag. 

The people were seen on the terrace, foot overbridges, roads and medians to support the farmers. The flyovers at Mukarba Chowk, and central median of the Outer Ring Road were filled with people during the march. At Tikri, Singhu, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi Chowk and many other places, residents showered flowers and welcomed the farmers with music, DJ and drums.

“I came with my mother, father, and best friend to support the farmers on this historic day. They made this parade a history and in future we are going to study about this,” Gurmehar, a class 12 student, said. “I left my tests and board exam preparations to support the farmers. There is no future without them,” she further said. 

Another woman who climbed a divider with a kid in her hand said, “I come from a farming family and I completely support them. The government has to scrap these laws, otherwise more people will come on the road forcing the government to repeal the laws.”

A 70 year old woman at Civil Lines said, “As always the police lobbed tear gas shells on the innocent and peaceful protestors. For me, this is not a farmers’ protest, but people’s protest.” Some people, who came to witness the protest climbed the landfill site at Burari. “I am a driver. I just came here to support the Kisan brothers from my village,” said Kishan Prasad from Meerut, UP. 

