STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Burning plastic major cause of haze, fog in Delhi: IIT study

While previous researchers also have observed high chloride in PM2.5, the potential source of such a high chloride and if it played any role in haze and fog formation was a scientific mystery.

Published: 28th January 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Fog, Delhi winters

Fog in Rajpath in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Burning of plastic waste is primarily responsible for haze and fog formation in northern India, including national capital Delhi, according to a study led by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). The Study has been published in the international journal Nature Geoscience. 

Many studies in the past have identified PM2.5 (particulate matter or aerosol particles with diameter less than 2.5 micrometre) as a major pollutant, responsible for haze and fog formation over Indo-Gangetic plain including Delhi. However, the role of PM2.5 and detailed chemistry of haze and fog formation over national capital was poorly understood. 

The study explains that complex chemical reactions involving Hydrochloric Acid (HCl), which is directly emitted in the atmosphere from burning of plastic waste and from a few industrial processes, is primarily responsible for high PM2.5 chloride and subsequent haze and fog formation over Delhi during chilly winter nights.

While previous researchers also have observed high chloride in PM2.5, the potential source of such a high chloride and if it played any role in haze and fog formation was a scientific mystery. The study, led by IIT-M, was carried out in collaboration with researchers from Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, Germany; Harvard University, USA; Georgia Institute of Technology, USA; and Manchester University, UK.

The group of scientists and students deployed state-of-the-art instruments to measure the chemical composition and other important properties of PM2.5, along with relative humidity and temperature in Delhi. The data was collected round-the-clock for one month with extreme care and dedicated expertise. The observations were then used in complex chemical models. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air pollution delhi pollution plastic burning
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp