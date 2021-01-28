STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police registers case against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice under UAPA

The secessionist outfit SFJ, formed in 2007, is a US-based group seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs -- a 'Khalistan' in Punjab.

Published: 28th January 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

The charge sheet was filed under several sections of the IPC and UAPA on charges related to criminal conspiracy and sedition. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case against the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of IPC for provoking people for Referendum-2020, demanding a separate Sikh state.

According to Delhi Police, the case has been registered by the Special Cell in the third week of January 2021.

The secessionist outfit SFJ, formed in 2007, is a US-based group seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs -- a "Khalistan" in Punjab.

Earlier in December 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against 10 accused, including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, at a special NIA court in Mohali in connection with a case related to violence by SFJ.

The case pertains to a series of acts of violence, including arson in Punjab during 2017-18, carrying out propaganda activities, both online and on-ground, in support of the SFJ and Referendum-2020.

According to the NIA, the charge sheet was filed against Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Singh, apart from Pannun.

The charge sheet was filed under several sections of the IPC and UAPA on charges related to criminal conspiracy and sedition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikhs for Justice Delhi Police UAPA
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp