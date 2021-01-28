Delhi traffic crippled in tractor march aftermath

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic movement in parts of the national capital, especially in central and New Delhi, were severely affected due to roadblocks and damages caused by the tractor march of the farmers on Republic Day. Several routes were diverted because of the broken central medians and railings.

“The routes from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida is closed due to heavy traffic jam,” said Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet. Other routes such as Minto Road, the road going from Minto Bridge towards CP Marg, Ghazipur Flower Mandi, NH 9, NH-24, Delhi to Ghaziabad Marg, Chilla Border were also closed for a better part of the day.

Although Delhi Traffic Police opened these routes for traffic movement later on Wednesday, commuters complained of heavy traffic jams, route diversions and closure on these and other routes.

“Bhopra Mor from Ghaziabad was completely sealed with police barricades. The entire route from Ghaziabad to Mandawali was closed,” said a commuter.

“It felt like Barakhamba Road routes were also closed. There was jam for more than a kilometre. I was stuck in the middle of the road for an hour,” tweeted Rajinald Vijay. Another commuter, Deepak, said: “Not only Minto Road, all roads are closed. Tilak Bridge, Ranjeet Hotel Bridge etc.

How to reach Connaught Place? No information. People are facing difficulties in reaching office. Please suggest the route to reach Connaught Place.” Railings, central medians, private vehicles, police barricades and dividers were damaged by the protestors in the violence that erupted on Tuesday during the tractor march of farmers.