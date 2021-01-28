STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

GB Pant statue shifted to make room for new parliament construction

Officials said that the shifting was necessary because of the new Parliament building’s layout. 

Published: 28th January 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The statue of Govind Ballabh Pant near the Raisina Road circle, on the junction of Raisina Road and Red Cross Road, has been relocated as part of construction of new Parliament building. The statue will now be seen at the intersection of Church Road, Lok Sabha Marg, Rajya Sabha Marg and Pandit Pant Marg. 

Officials said that the shifting was necessary because of the new Parliament building’s layout.  Given the central location and the fact that Pandit Pant Marg was named in honour of Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the proposed site of relocation, Roundabout No 48, was a suitable choice, said an official.

With two-foot-high mounds and shallow-stepped water body, the design elements of the statue are envisioned to represent the hilly regions of the country, paying tribute to Pandit Pant for his contribution to the development of hill regions, said the official.

Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, while presiding over the garlanding ceremony of the statue, recalled the late leader’s contribution in India’s freedom struggle and said that “the new site has been developed in a befitting manner to honour his journey and philosophy, which continues to inspire Indians towards selfless dedication to the progress of our society and country”.

The Statue of Pandit Pant was installed in New Delhi in 1966 by the then President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan. The Gobind Ballabh Pant Memorial Society was formed to organise memorial functions across the country. Over the years it has been headed by past Presidents and Prime Ministers. Currently, the daughter- in-law of Pandit Pant and former MP, Ila Pant, is the chairperson of the society.

Earlier, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Parliament was shifted to another location in the last week. The 16-feet high bronze statue, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled on October 2, 1993.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new parliament construction GB Pant
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp