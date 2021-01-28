Low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hits Delhi

NEW DELHI: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicenter of the earthquake was West Delhi and it occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres at 9.17 am.
