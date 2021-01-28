STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Special Cell to investigate conspiracy, criminal designs behind violence on R-Day: Delhi Police

The Special Cell is investigating the conspiracy and criminal designs behind these unfortunate events of January 26.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their Kisan Gantantra Parade on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their Kisan Gantantra Parade on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Special Cell will investigate the ‘conspiracy’ and ‘criminal designs’ behind the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade on January 26, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi Police claimed that there was a “pre-conceived” and “well coordinated” plan to break the agreement arrived at with farmer leaders to bring international embarrassment for the government on Republic Day.  

“The Special Cell is investigating the conspiracy and criminal designs behind these unfortunate events of January 26. A preliminary assessment suggests there was a pre-conceived and well coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between Delhi Police and the leaders of farmers organisations, to indulge in violent confrontation with the security forces, to breach the sanctity of iconic and historical structures and monuments and to create an international embarrassment for the government on the occasion of the Republic Day,” the police said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad administration orders anti-farm laws protestors to vacate agitation site at Ghazipur

It further said, “Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws.” Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the 
prime minister on Independence Day, the Delhi Police statement said. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Republic Day Violence farmers protest Farmers Protest in India Singhu border
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp