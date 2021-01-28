Tractor parade violence: Amit Shah orders Look Out Circulars to be issued against farm leaders named in FIR

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed Delhi Police to issue Look Out Circulars (LoCs) against the farm leaders who have been named in the FIRs in connection with the violence on Republic Day during the tractor parade. The process of surrender of passports of the farm leaders has also been initiated in accordance with a directive given by Shah on Wednesday, sources said.

The decision to issue LoCs against the farm leaders was taken by Shah on Thursday morning in a meeting to review the law and order situation in the national capital. The LoCs will be issued for all the points of embarkation and disembarkation, officials said.

The LoCs are used by immigration officials to prevent accused persons from leaving the country. Lookout Notices is used in nabbing the wanted people or criminals at the international borders, international airports, maritime areas, and Ports etc.

The process of revocation of passports is a major decision, officials said, explaining that all people who have been named by Delhi Police in the FIRs will not be carrying Indian passports till the matter is pending. The process has been initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Passport Act.

Section 10(3) of the Passport Act states that “the passport authority may impound or cause to be impounded or revoke a passport or travel document Section (e) if proceedings in respect of an offence alleged to have been committed by the holder of the passport or travel document are pending before a criminal court in India''.

The meeting held at the home minister’s residence was attended by the Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and many senior officials of the home ministry and Delhi police.

Amit Shah is expected to visit Shushrut Trauma Centre and Tirath Ram Hospital in the Civil Lines area around 12 noon to meet the police officials who received injuries during the Republic Day tractor march.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police named 37 farmer leaders, including Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, in an FIR in connection with the violence that took place during a tractor rally by farmers.

Police have registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured. A total of 200 people have been detained.

The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers to press their demand of repealing three new agriculture laws.

According to Delhi Police, over 300 policemen received injuries in the violence that broke out at ITO after protesting farmers deviated from their tractor march route and came inside the Capital.