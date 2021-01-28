STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tractor parade violence: Delhi Police asked to submit details of child artistes stranded at Red fort during clash    

In a letter to DCP (North) Anto Alphonse, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo also sought registration of an FIR against the persons responsible for the incident. 

Published: 28th January 2021 08:16 AM

Farmers and their supporters hoist the Nishan Sahib on the ramparts of the Red Fort after they forcibly entered the 17th century monument in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The country’s apex child rights body, the NCPCR, on Wednesday sought a report from the Delhi Police after it emerged that over 250 artistes, including children, who had come to participate in the Republic Day parade were stranded at the Red Fort as protesting farmers stormed the premises.

“You are further required to furnish a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) inter alia the following along with the copy of FIR within 48 hours of the date of issue of this letter,” Kanoongo said in his communication to the DCP.

The NCPCR also asked the number and details of the children stranded, and subsequently rescued from the Red Fort. “Whom these children were handed over to and where are these children at present and measures taken by the Delhi Police for the safety and security of these children,” he asked.

They were safely rescued by Delhi Police personnel after being stuck for almost two hours in the afternoon, provided refreshments and subsequently escorted away, a senior officer had said Tuesday.

