CISF units put on alert near Delhi airports, Metro, govt buildings after minor blast near Israel Embassy

Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.

Published: 29th January 2021

Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened.

Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CISF which guards civil airports, vital nuclear and aerospace installations, Delhi Metro and central government buildings has put on alert all its units across the country after a minor IED blast outside the Israeli Embassy in the national capital on Friday evening, official sources said.

The paramilitary force has directed its personnel to enhance vigil at the 63 civil airports and the Delhi Metro under its cover, besides vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) units that guard various government buildings in the national capital have been asked to maintain a "high level of alert", they said.

ALSO READ | All diplomats, staff safe: Israeli foreign ministry on blast outside its embassy in Delhi 

A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said.

No one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.

The CISF with a strength of about 1.62 lakh personnel is designated as the national civil aviation security force.

(This is a developing story)

