Delhi Police boss appreciates conduct of force

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday wrote an open letter to the personnel of the force, appreciating the way they handled the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, but asked them to remain alert for more challenging days ahead.

In the letter, he said the police had an option of using force but it showed restraint and presence of mind and successfully dealt with the situation. With your conduct, the Delhi Police successfully dealt with this situation. We all have been facing such kind of situations, it stated.He said all those cops who had been injured are getting a good medical treatment.