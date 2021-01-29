Delhi schools to reopen for Classes 9 and 11 from February 5, colleges to welcome students too

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Schools in Delhi will reopen for Classes 9 and 11 from February 5. Other educational institutions like colleges, degree and diploma institutes including polytechnics will also reopen with strict COVID-19 protocols.

The announcement to allow more classes in schools and reopen higher education institutes was made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

He said the decision was taken following demands from students, parents and school representatives for counseling and guidance for their exams and preparations for practicals.

Sisodia directed officials to ensure the safety of students and proper sanitisation of the entire school premises.

“The decision to reopen schools was taken so that the students can attend with parental consent and get gradually involved in the learning process. It won’t be possible to compensate for the learning loss due to the pandemic, but it’s important to utilize the remaining time in the academic year. Earlier, schools were reopened for students of Class 10 and 12 from January 18. Initially, parents were unsure about sending their children due to the pandemic. Close to 80% of those students who were called are coming to the schools,” said Sisodia who also holds charge of the education department.

The Directorate of Education (DOE) has issued examination instructions for Class 9 and 11. For Class 11, practicals, projects and internal assessments will be conducted at the school level from March 1. Mid-term examinations may be conducted from March 20 to April 15.

“Assessment of internal grades should also be done prior to the commencement of annual examinations. Question papers for annual examinations will be set up covering the reduced syllabus which is uploaded on DOE’s website,” said a press statement by the Delhi government.

For Class 9, schools may conduct the first periodic assessment and second periodic assessment preferably in the fourth week of February and third week of March respectively maintaining appropriate COVID protocols.

Projects and assignments which were given to the students as holiday homework or home assignments during the winter vacations will be considered as Subject Enrichment Activities.