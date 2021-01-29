STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers' protest: Police stopped DJB's water tankers from reaching ryots, says Jain

Jain and Chadha reached the Singhu border with 12 water tankers around 11:30 am. However, police personnel stopped them from going towards the protest site.

Published: 29th January 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday claimed that the Delhi Police prevented him and DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha from supplying drinking water to farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

Jain and Chadha reached the Singhu border with 12 water tankers around 11:30 am. However, police personnel stopped them from going towards the protest site.

"We had come to make arrangements for drinking water and toilet facilities for the farmers.

The police prevented the DJB's water tankers from reaching the farmers," Jain told reporters.

"The police personnel present on the spot said they had been ordered not to allow water tankers to reach farmers.

The BJP government in the Centre has denied this basic facility to our farmers," he alleged. Chadha said the "farmers are not terrorists" and appealed to the BJP government to treat them with respect.

The BJP government is preventing the farmers from accessing basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets and langar (community kitchen), he claimed.

"The Delhi Police should show us the order based on which they prevented the water tankers from reaching the farmers," he said, adding that authorities have also stopped AAP's langar service at the Singhu border.

The police on Thursday intensified barricading, completing shutting small passages being used by farmers to travel to the Delhi side on foot, and deployed more personnel at the protest site.

The development came after around 400 police personnel were injured during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day.

A total of 33 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the rally. On Thursday, the Delhi Police issued 44 lookout notices to protesters and farmer leaders named in an FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain farmers protest Farm Laws Singhu border
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp