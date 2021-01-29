STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMC's plan to hike councillor fund vetoed by Delhi govt

NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash urged the Delhi government to withdraw the order, stating that the government can only give suggestions but cannot impose.

view of headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC Palika Kendra which was sealed for sanitization after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Thursday.

NDMC headquarters (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has directed the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation to suspend a proposal to hike the councillor development fund from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore in view of the pandemic-hit economy and the weaker financial situation of the NDMC.

In a letter dated January 27, the Urban Development department of the Delhi government has asked the NDMC Commissioner to “suspend the councillor development fund altogether”, for the time being, as in the cases of MP development fund and Delhi MLA development fund.

“At a time when the MP and MLA development funds are suspended due to unprecedented economic crises being faced by the country, it is beyond imagination that such a proposal is being mooted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation,” the letter said.

The letter also mentioned that at a time when all three corporations are not making salary payments to their staff on time, it is “beyond imagination that such a proposal is being mooted by the North MCD”. The letter also cited Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain issuing a direction to “suspend the said councillor development fund altogether till the economic situation becomes normal”.

“Accordingly, the directions of the Minister is hereby conveyed to the NDMC to suspend the fund rather than enhancing the same,” the letter added. Reacting to the letter, NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash urged the Delhi government to withdraw the order, stating that the government can only give suggestions but cannot impose its orders on the civic body.

“The fund, which the Delhi government has ordered to suspend, is spent for various activities such as education, health and cleanliness. The total expenditure for these has now mounted to Rs 1.5 crore. Estimates for these schemes are finalized after discussions in the Corporation and the council has the right to finalise these estimates,” said the Mayor. Jai Prakash further said no new fund has been given to any councillor this year and that the Delhi government is “misguiding” people over the issue.

Rs 1.5 crore  Proposed councillor fund

Mayor attacks govt, says fund essential

NDMC mayor flays the move stating that the fund is essential to run various activities related to education, health and sanitation in the municipal wards. Stating that no new fund has been given to the councillors this year, the mayor alleged the AAP government is misguiding people

