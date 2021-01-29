STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Taking matter seriously': EAM Jaishankar speaks to Israeli Foreign Minister on blast near embassy

'Assured Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

Published: 29th January 2021

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi regarding the explosion outside the Israeli embassy here, and assured him of "fullest protection" to diplomats and the mission.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously".

"Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats," Jaishankar tweeted.

ALSO READ | All diplomats, staff safe: Israeli foreign ministry on blast outside its embassy in Delhi

The minister further added that the matter was under investigation.

"No effort will be spared to find the culprits," he said.

According to Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal, "a very low intensity improvised device went off...No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby."

After the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which guards vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and central government buildings in the national capital has put on alert all its units across the country, official sources said.

It has asked its personnel to enhance vigil and maintain a "high level of alert", they said.

