Delhi police preventing water tankers from reaching protesting farmers, says AAP's Satyendar Jain

Delhi cabinet minister Satyendra Jain critisised the Haryana government over suspension of telecom services, and use of tear gar and water cannon on farmers.

Published: 30th January 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

PANCHKULA: Delhi cabinet minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday claimed the Delhi police were preventing water tankers from reaching farmers protesting at Singhu border.

Jain said, "We were getting calls from farmers at Singhu border regarding a water problem. I myself visited there and sent several hundred water tankers, but the Delhi police, at the behest of BJP, are not letting the tankers reach farmers."

"The Delhi police are also blocking food provisions, machines to clean toilets, and doctors that the Delhi government has provided from reaching farmers," he added.

On being asked about the attack on Alipur SHO, he said, "They are all BJP workers. Have they told you they let that attacker off the hook? If you want, I can provide pictures of some BJP workers present at the attack site."

ALSO READ | Violence on Republic Day scripted by BJP to discredit farmers' movement: AAP

The minister critisised the Haryana government over suspension of telecom services, and use of tear gar and water cannon on farmers.

"Both the JJP and Khattar government are oppressing the farmers. They say they are with farmers but they are doing the opposite. The JJP is ordering the tear gas and water cannon attacks on farmers," he said.

He criticised Captain Amarinder Singh over his 'Pakistani elements' remark saying that Captain sahab is trying to give a new angle to every issue. One the one hand, he is making pretense of supporting farmers, and on the other, humiliating them.

He said the attacks in the name of farmers are all orchestrated by the BJP.

ALSO WATCH:

On Tuesday, during the tractor rally, a group of farmers deviated from the assigned route, broke through barriers, clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi. They also vandalised property and even entered the Red Fort, where they hoisted their flags.

Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence. It has lodged an FIR under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition.

Delhi Police on Friday served notices to 12 farmer leaders, including Buta Singh Burjgill, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher and Satnam Pannu, to join an investigation into the violence.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

