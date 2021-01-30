STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red Fort violence: Delhi Police asks nine farmer leaders to join investigation; more arrests made

A police team has also physically visited the tents where they were staying and pasted it there, officials said.

Published: 30th January 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers on their tractors arrive at Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

Farmers on their tractors arrive at Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday asked nine farmer leaders to join the investigation in connection with the violence at Red Fort on January 26, officials said.

According to officials, the special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police has asked farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Pawan Kumar, Raj Kishore Singh, Tajender Singh Virk, Jitender Singh, Trilochan Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Harpreet Singh and Jagtar Singh Bajwa to join the investigation.

The notices have been forwarded through whatsapp to them.

A police team has also physically visited the tents where they were staying and pasted it there, officials said.

A senior police officer said, "We kept waiting for them and contacted their coordinators but we did not receive any response."

Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.

Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They hoisted flags on the domes and placed the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Police have registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence that left 394 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

Lookout notices have also been issued against 44 people.

Meanwhile, nine more farmers were for attacking one of its personnel at the Burari protest site, officials said on Friday.

Several farmers have been camping at DDA ground in Burari on the outskirts of the national capital since November-end against the Centre's three agri laws.

At around 7.30 pm on Thursday, some protesters came out and tried to move towards Red Fort, however, they were stopped by assistant sub-inspector Harbans Lal deployed at the main entry gate.

The farmers then assaulted the policeman and tore his uniform, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station against nine people, police said.

The accused were protesting under the leadership of Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala of Shiromani Akali Dal (Kisan wing, Amritsar), the officer said.

The accused were sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

Farmers Protests Farm Laws Delhi Police
