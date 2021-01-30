Top AAP leaders visit sites, extend support with water tanks, electricity  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party once again extended full support to the farmer agitation with its many leaders visiting the protest sites on borders of the national capital on Friday. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the protest site at Ghazipur and assured Rakesh Tikait of Bhartiya Kisan Union of making all the necessary arrangements for water and electricity.

“It is unfortunate that the farmers who feed the nation are branded traitors and violent. It is for the first time in history that nation loving Sikh community is branded as traitors by the people in the central government under the pressure from their ‘capitalist friends’. The BJP government at the Centre is ignoring the plight of the millions of farmers to accommodate few capitalists of the country,” said Sisodia after meeting Tikait and assuring full support to the movement.

After the new surfaced that Ghaziabad administration has removed water supply for the farmers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed AAP workers to immediately arrange water supply at the protest site. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli, arranged water supply through Delhi Jal Board’s water tankers last night and met the protestors along with Sisodia.

Similarly, Health and Water Minister Satyendar Jain visited the protest site at Singhu border to take stock of the arrangements. “The Centre is behind this shameful decision to stop the water tankers. They want to keep the farmers thirsty and hungry because they think in this way they can break the protest.

The Kejriwal government believes that when the farmers are in Delhi it is our fundamental duty to provide them with water. BJP should immediately rollback these three anti-farmer laws,” Jain said. Meanwhile, AAP MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh along with two other leaders stage a protest inside the parliament demanding rollback of the three farm laws.