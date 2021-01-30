Two men held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold, high quality Iranian saffron: Customs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested by the officials of customs preventive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for smuggling in gold, high-quality Iranian saffron and cigarettes worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The duo, who are resident of Delhi, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai early on Friday morning.

"Detailed searches were carried out and five biscuits of gold (weighing a total of 583 grams and valued at Rs 29.44 lakh) were found from one passenger.

He had concealed it inside a packet of cigarette being carried by him," it said.

Another person was found carrying high-quality Iranian saffron (575 packets of 25 grams each, collectively weighing 14.37 kgs) valued at Rs 16.53 lakh, said the statement issued by the customs preventive.

The second passenger was also carrying 17,600 sticks of cigarettes (Esse Gold brand) worth Rs 3.52 lakh, it said.

All the items -- gold, Iranian saffron and cigarettes -- worth Rs 49.49 lakh were seized and the accused were arrested, according to the statement.

"Both the accused are part of a syndicate involved in smuggling. Efforts are on to trace their other group members," a senior official said.