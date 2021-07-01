Adhere to timelines for Karkardooma project, Bharat Vandana Park: Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) to prepare a timeline for two ambitious projects—East Delhi Hub at Karkardooma and Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka, being undertaken by the agency for transparent monitoring.

During a review meeting, in which senior officials of the DDA and NBCC were also present, the L-G also suggested the developer adhere to the timeline.

“These projects, among others, were important in the plans to improve the quality of living in Delhi and positively alter the city’s landscape. NBCC was advised to come up with a schedule and timeline of activities which could be monitored transparently. The L-G also stressed that the projected timelines be strictly adhered to and will be monitoring and reviewing the progress of works on a monthly basis,” said a government official.

In the meeting, the officials were also instructed to set a monthly target of activities and ensure that they are achieved.

Karkardooma East Delhi Hub will be Delhi’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project. Spread over 37.42 hectares, the project will have residential, commercial and green spaces.

In March, Baijal directed the DDA to complete Bharat Vandana Park before the deadline so that the project can be dedicated to the nation on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence next year.