Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University may start academic session from September

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first academic session of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), the AAP government’s ambitious project to hone students’ talent and build skills, is likely to begin in September.

Established in August last year with an aim to equip students with world-class skill education to get access to aspirational jobs and inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset, the university was merged with 15 already existing government institutes and colleges such as Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering, GB Pant College of Engineering, Integrated Institute of Technology and others in March.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is monitoring the construction of the World Skill Centre at Pushpa Vihar and redevelopment of the DESU campus, has asked the PWD to complete the work by July.

The 15 campuses under the DSEU are located across the city and their renovation works are in full swing.

“The PWD is renovating about 15 old buildings located across the city. Besides, the Education Wing of the PWD is working on the construction of new buildings of the DSEU.

The PWD has been directed by the Deputy CM to finish the work by July 31. It has been asked to execute this work on priority to make the campus fully functional for the upcoming session starting from September 6,” said a government official.

The 15 campuses are Rajokri Institute of Technology (RIT), IIT Dwarka, Sirifort, Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering (DITE), Wazirpur, Arya Bhatta Institute of Technology (ABIT), Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (GND), Kasturba Institute of Technology (KIT), GB pant, DITE (Okhla), Pusa, Meerabai, GB Pant Engineering College, Ambedkar Institute of Technology (AIT), Bhai Parmanad Institute of Business Studies.

Recently, the Delhi government announced that officials of the DSEU will visit schools to admit children to skill development programmes and will enroll 6,000 students in the first round.

Sisodia said that government will conduct aptitude test based admissions instead of grade based enrollment.

The DSEU will provide 12 job-oriented bachelor programmes such as BA in digital media, BA in business management, BA in data analytics, BA in aesthetics and beauty.