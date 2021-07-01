INTERVIEW | ‘Every disease can be caused due to nutritional issues’: Dr Rohini Patil

By Express News Service

In our busy lifestyle diet plays a key role in nurturing the body and mind. To address its importance Dr Rohini Patil, with HarperCollins, has brought out a new book titled The Lifestyle Diet.

Here the official nutritionist, on board with National Indian Athletes, talks about a range of components contributing to a healthy lifestyle.

An interview:

What led you to write this book?

There were misconceptions and misunderstandings about diet, a lot of misinformation is there in the Society due to FAD diets, so to make the concept of diet clear and a part of every person’s day to day lifestyle, so I decided to write this book.

Could you talk about the changes in the diet plans of people post-Covid?

In current times, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is creating many health challenges across the world, making it mandatory to follow and maintain healthy eating habits.

The only sustainable way to survive the pandemic is to make our immune system stronger with the intake of optimum dietary nutrients. Post covid people should include more vitamins like vitamin c,d, b- complex which strengthen, regulate and boost the immune system.

Also, I include minerals like zinc and magnesium which play crucial roles in modulation as well as in immune response of the body.

How can one take care of one’s health with the right diet post-Covid?

Post-Covid the body needs recovery as well as a stronger immune system so one should consume diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin known to strengthen the immune system.

This can be found in citrus fruits such as orange, mango, lemon etc.

Vitamin D is vital for regulation of immunity and can be found in sardines, salmon, egg yolks and vitamin D fortified foods.

Vitamin B helps make the immune system stronger and is good for healthy metabolism.

Vitamin B complex is a majorly found in chicken, tuna, dark leafy green vegetables etc.

Zinc and Magnesium are minerals which help in modulation of the immune system and in immune response.

These minerals are found in yogurt, chickpeas, dark chocolate, avocado, nuts like almonds, pistachios, and legumes.

Also include guavas, apples, papaya, garlic, ginger, broccoli, coriander, turmeric, millet, oats, brown rice in your diet.

What initially interested you in studying nutrition and health?

When I studied MBBS we used to study about any diseases.

I realised that every disease can be caused due to nutritional issues or nutritional deficiency and can also be healed with right nutrition and a balanced diet.

As the famous quote says, “The food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food”.

Are there any misconceptions about diet plans you would like to address?